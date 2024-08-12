Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 41,787 shares.The stock last traded at $77.35 and had previously closed at $77.30.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
