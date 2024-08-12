Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 41,787 shares.The stock last traded at $77.35 and had previously closed at $77.30.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

