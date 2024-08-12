Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 232,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $341,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.