Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.73. 1,251,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,770. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.49. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.299 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

