Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,075.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.26. 465,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $75.55.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

