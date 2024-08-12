Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. 7,496,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,571,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

