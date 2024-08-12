Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 418.6% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOUF remained flat at $14.76 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

