Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 418.6% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vallourec Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VLOUF remained flat at $14.76 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.63.
About Vallourec
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vallourec
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.