V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VFC. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.19.

V.F. Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VFC opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

