USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.56

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $724.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,786 shares of company stock worth $1,096,060 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

