Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a growth of 495.7% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Universal Music Group Price Performance
Universal Music Group stock traded down 0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 592,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.65. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of 11.29 and a twelve month high of 15.85.
About Universal Music Group
