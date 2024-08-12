Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a growth of 495.7% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Universal Music Group stock traded down 0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 592,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is 14.65. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of 11.29 and a twelve month high of 15.85.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

About Universal Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.