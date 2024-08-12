United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,182,204.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.39, for a total value of $1,182,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $330.26 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
