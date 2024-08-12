United Microelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,819 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 898% compared to the typical volume of 683 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.52. 13,593,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,313,445. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

