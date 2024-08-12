Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $319.59

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $319.59 and last traded at $320.34, with a volume of 64097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $322.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.42 and a 200 day moving average of $440.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

