Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Udemy Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

UDMY stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Udemy has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,486 shares of company stock valued at $748,021. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Udemy by 6,957.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

