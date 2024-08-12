UBS Group Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $23.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 29,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $10,550,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 62,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

