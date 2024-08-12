UBS Group Boosts Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target to $35.00

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Life360 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Life360 Price Performance

NASDAQ LIF traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.03. 230,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,339. Life360 has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth $5,488,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Life360 in the second quarter worth about $23,635,000.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

