Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 33,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 268,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Tuya Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $706.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

About Tuya

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 952,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tuya by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,592 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.