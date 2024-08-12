Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 33,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 268,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $706.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
