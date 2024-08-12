Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $38.30

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $37.43. Trupanion shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 26,148 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,398,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trupanion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after purchasing an additional 630,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $4,739,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $3,523,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

