Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Down 80.6% in July

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the July 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trimax Stock Performance

Trimax stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. Trimax has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get Trimax alerts:

Trimax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Trimax Corporation provides mobile apps and Web development solutions. It offers application development, Web application development, technology consulting, cloud services, and e-commerce or business intelligence and analytics. The company is also involved in production of olives and organic farming; provision of coffee; real estate development; and tourism activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.