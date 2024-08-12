Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Short Interest Down 80.6% in July

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the July 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Trimax Stock Performance
Trimax stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. Trimax has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Trimax Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trimax
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Trimax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.