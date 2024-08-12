TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells C$536,674.67 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$536,674.67.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.5 %

TransAlta stock opened at C$11.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.22 and a 52 week high of C$13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.00.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

