Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,839,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of Trans Global Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 2,067,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,993. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Trans Global Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trans Global Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.