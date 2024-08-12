Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,839,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trans Global Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. 2,067,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487,993. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

