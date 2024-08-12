Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,804,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,655,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,766,000 after purchasing an additional 243,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,581. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $351.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

