Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco Solar ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 16,983 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 9,946 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,070,000 after buying an additional 2,208,356 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 73,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 454,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,263,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter.

TAN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $945.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

