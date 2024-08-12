Toncoin Price Reaches $6.17 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.17 or 0.00010532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and $299.73 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,357,342 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,313,116.22071 with 2,518,436,061.106345 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.66412501 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 501 active market(s) with $279,762,046.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

