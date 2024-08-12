Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $618.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,738,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $596.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $568.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.71 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.