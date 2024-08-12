The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.