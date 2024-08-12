The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

