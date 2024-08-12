The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $3,547,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PNC traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.40. 915,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,111. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $182.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

