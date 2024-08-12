The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) PT Raised to $34.00

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PNTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.21 million, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 98,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

