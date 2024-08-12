The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 16,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.22. The company has a market capitalization of $341.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

