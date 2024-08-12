The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Price Target to $54.00

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Get Solventum alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOLV

Solventum Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:SOLV traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.79. 391,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Solventum has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solventum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Solventum during the second quarter worth $677,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth $877,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $730,000.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.