The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target to $14.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MODG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 768,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

