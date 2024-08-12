The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

BA traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $167.91. 3,635,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.51. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.