The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.86. 1,602,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,918. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

