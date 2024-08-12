Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.4 days.
Tgs Asa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TGSNF remained flat at $11.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $11.69.
About Tgs Asa
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tgs Asa
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.