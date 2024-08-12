Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.4 days.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGSNF remained flat at $11.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

