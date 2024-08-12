TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

TTI opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $414.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.06. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,129,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 96,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 153.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 883,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 535,413 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 980,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 175,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

