Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 67.9% in July

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,900 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the July 15th total of 2,048,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Tesco Price Performance
Tesco stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. 40,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,734. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Tesco
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.