Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 67.9% in July

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,900 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the July 15th total of 2,048,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. 40,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,734. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

