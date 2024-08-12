Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TME stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

