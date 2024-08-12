Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up to $20.27

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $20.79. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 42,336 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.29%.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

