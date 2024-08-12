Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Shares of TDY traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,719. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.24. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

