Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $14.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.15 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at $343,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,714 shares of company stock worth $472,714. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.