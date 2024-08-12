TD Securities Trims NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Target Price to C$12.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NXE. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.89.

TSE NXE opened at C$7.65 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.26 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.04.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

