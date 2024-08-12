TD Securities Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Sell

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLDP. HSBC dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 10.88. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.