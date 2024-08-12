TD Cowen Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $35.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $186.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.