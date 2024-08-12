Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Increased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.46.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.50. 3,778,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average of $154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

