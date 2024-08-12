Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Target were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 88,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Target by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 20,078 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.46.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 923,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,091. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.49. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

