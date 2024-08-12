Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.11. 1,232,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,113. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.