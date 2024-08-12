Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s current price.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 71,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,779. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $121.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

