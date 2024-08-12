Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Gap Down to $75.78

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.78, but opened at $73.40. Sylvamo shares last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 20,216 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SLVM. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Sylvamo by 6,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sylvamo by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 534.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

