Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 5.5%

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.07. 2,203,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,684,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 2.30.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $86,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 147,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,326,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,516,000 after buying an additional 721,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,420,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,105,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $33,449,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

