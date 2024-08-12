Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Surmodics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 336,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,663. Surmodics has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $585.94 million, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

