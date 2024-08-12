Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Suncor Energy by 59.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,260 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after buying an additional 3,951,287 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

